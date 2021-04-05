Can't connect right now! retry
PDM serves show cause notices to PPP, ANP

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan. Photo: Geo. tv/SCREENGRAB
  • PPP and ANP are issued notices over alleged violations of PDM's principles.
  • PDM chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has approved the issuance of show cause notices to both parties.
  • Notices are sent by Secretary-General PDM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) have been served show cause notices over alleged violation of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) consensus decision and principles, sources said on Monday.

As per details, PDM chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has approved the issuance of show cause notices to both parties.

Notices are sent by Secretary-General PDM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Addressing media outside Parliament House, PML-N stalwart said that the notices to both parties have been issued.

PPP notice will be sent to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari whereas ANP notice will be issued to party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan.

PPP has been asked to explain within a week, its conduct of getting appointed its candidate, former PM Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, as Leader of Opposition in Senate, by defying the consensus decision of component parties of the Opposition alliance.

On the other hand, a similar notice is also being issued to the ANP for supporting the PPP in its efforts to get Gilani designated by roping in government’s ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators to constitute major support.

PPP and ANP's move has harmed Opposition alliance and movement, read the notices.

The show cause notice directed both the parties to revert within 7 days.

The Senate dispute

The PDM had decided last month that the PPP will get the slot of chairman Senate while the deputy chairman will go to JUI-F and the PML-N will get the office of the leader of Opposition.

The PPP and JUI-F candidates for the two slots couldn’t succeed in polls, as the presiding officer discarded seven votes of the PPP candidate Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Subsequently, the PPP backed out of consensus understanding and opted to get the slot of the Opposition leader by roping in some members of the BAP party, which is part of the government.

The ANP stood by the PPP.

