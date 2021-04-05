Olivia Colman pays tribute to healthcare workers as ‘The Crown’ wins big at SAG Awards

The Crown soared to the top once again as it swept the top honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.



Created by Peter Morgan, the regal show took home the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II on the show, accepted the accolade on behalf of the entire cast and gave a tribute to healthcare workers who put their lives on the line for others during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"We'd like to say thank you very much, SAG-AFTRA, and to Peter Morgan for writing so many lovely parts. And of course, thank you to Netflix and Left Bank for everything you did for us, we all loved it, let's do it again,” Colman said.

"We'd all like to say thank you to our wonderful national health service during this very peculiar year. We are very lucky in the U.K. to have you. Thank you all very much!” she added.