Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Colman pays tribute to healthcare workers as ‘The Crown’ wins big at SAG Awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

The Crown soared to the top once again as it swept the top honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Created by Peter Morgan, the regal show took home the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II on the show, accepted the accolade on behalf of the entire cast and gave a tribute to healthcare workers who put their lives on the line for others during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"We'd like to say thank you very much, SAG-AFTRA, and to Peter Morgan for writing so many lovely parts. And of course, thank you to Netflix and Left Bank for everything you did for us, we all loved it, let's do it again,” Colman said.

"We'd all like to say thank you to our wonderful national health service during this very peculiar year. We are very lucky in the U.K. to have you. Thank you all very much!” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Kaluuya trashes royal family amid racism claims in SNL debut

Daniel Kaluuya trashes royal family amid racism claims in SNL debut

Kate Winslet says actors terrified of stigma around homosexuality in Hollywood

Kate Winslet says actors terrified of stigma around homosexuality in Hollywood
Mariah Carey gets first jab of COVID vaccine

Mariah Carey gets first jab of COVID vaccine

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai's photo on Easter

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai's photo on Easter
Mark Ruffalo uses his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a plea

Mark Ruffalo uses his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a plea
Gillian Anderson bags top prize for ‘The Crown’ at SAG Awards

Gillian Anderson bags top prize for ‘The Crown’ at SAG Awards
The Crown, Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek win big at SAG Awards 2021

The Crown, Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek win big at SAG Awards 2021
Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous for Best Male Actor at Sag Awards 2021

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous for Best Male Actor at Sag Awards 2021
SAG Award 2021: Anya Taylor wins over Nicole Kidman

SAG Award 2021: Anya Taylor wins over Nicole Kidman
Mark Ruffalo talks about mental health in SAG acceptance speech

Mark Ruffalo talks about mental health in SAG acceptance speech
Kristen Stewart’s new photos as Princess Diana from ‘Spencer’ come afloat

Kristen Stewart’s new photos as Princess Diana from ‘Spencer’ come afloat
Cher issues apology to the African American community over George Floyd tweet

Cher issues apology to the African American community over George Floyd tweet

Latest

view all