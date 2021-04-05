PM Imran Khan's Gilgit-Baltistan visit to announce development package postponed

PM Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Gilgit on Sunday. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan was to announce the historic Gilgit-Baltistan Integrated Development Plan today.

His visit to GB, however, has been postponed due to bad weather.



The development package includes clean energy, transport, communication, health, infrastructure among other facilities.



Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Gilgit-Baltistan to announce the historic GB Integrated Development Plan has been postponed.

His day-long visit has been delayed due to bad weather.



The development package includes clean energy, transport, communication, health, infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, and tourism sector schemes for the region.

With 3G and 4G internet facilities included in the package, construction of new grid stations, launch of Clean Energy, Hydropower and Health Card programs is included in the Rs275 billion for the region.



Besides announcing the development package, the premier was scheduled to address a public meeting in Gilgit.

Last month, the federal government had approved a historic development package for Gilgit Baltistan.

The package envisaging development schemes in various sectors will usher in a new era of development in the region.

This will not only address the problems of the area but also provide immense job opportunities to the youth.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that Gilgit Baltistan has a lot of tourism potential and it should be utilised.

Read more: PM Imran Khan announces granting Gilgit-Baltistan provisional provincial status

He said that the development of Gilgit Baltistan is one of the top priorities of the government.

PM Imran had also directed the GB chief minister to pay special attention to environmental protection and promotion of tourism in the region.

The premier was scheduled to arrive around 12pm today.

He was to be accompanied by federal ministers Asad Umar and Aminul Haq, among other officials.