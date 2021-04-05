Head of NCOC, Asad Umar refuses preferential treatment

Chief of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar.

ISLAMABAD: The chief of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the body that leads Pakistan's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Asad Umar has yet to be vaccinated for coronavirus, it emerged on Sunday.



Reliable sources told Geo News that the minister, who is nearly 60, according to a profile on the World Bank website, has not yet been vaccinated, despite heading the country's anti-coronavirus efforts.

Sources said that the minister refuses to get preferential treatment in this regard.

Government-provided vaccinations are open to people aged 50 and above, as is the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is privately available.

It may be recalled that the minister tested positive for coronavirus in December last year.

He reported recovery within ten days and was immediately back to leading the efforts for Pakistan to keep the virus at bay.