Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Head of NCOC, Asad Umar refuses preferential treatment

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Chief of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar.

ISLAMABAD: The chief of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the body that leads Pakistan's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Asad Umar has yet to be vaccinated for coronavirus, it emerged on Sunday.

Reliable sources told Geo News that the minister, who is nearly 60, according to a profile on the World Bank website, has not yet been vaccinated, despite heading the country's anti-coronavirus efforts.

Sources said that the minister refuses to get preferential treatment in this regard.

Government-provided vaccinations are open to people aged 50 and above, as is the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is privately available.

It may be recalled that the minister tested positive for coronavirus in December last year.

He reported recovery within ten days and was immediately back to leading the efforts for Pakistan to keep the virus at bay.

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal Bhutto says, if needed, PPP ready to do Opposition alone

Bilawal Bhutto says, if needed, PPP ready to do Opposition alone
PM Imran Khan will benefit from differences between PPP, PML-N: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan will benefit from differences between PPP, PML-N: Sheikh Rasheed
PM Imran Khan 'strongly' condemns murder of ATC judge in Swabi, vows to arrest suspects

PM Imran Khan 'strongly' condemns murder of ATC judge in Swabi, vows to arrest suspects
Opinions on madrassa education often based on ignorance: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Opinions on madrassa education often based on ignorance: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Qureshi clarifies Wang Yi’s statement about ‘changing policy on one phone call’ not Pakistan-specific

Qureshi clarifies Wang Yi’s statement about ‘changing policy on one phone call’ not Pakistan-specific
PDM to serve show cause notices to PPP, ANP today

PDM to serve show cause notices to PPP, ANP today
PM Imran Khan links 'fahashi' with rise in rape, sexual violence

PM Imran Khan links 'fahashi' with rise in rape, sexual violence
Pakistani cop's book on 'Politics of the Misgoverned' shows a way forward for governance

Pakistani cop's book on 'Politics of the Misgoverned' shows a way forward for governance
NCOC bans interprovincial road travel on weekends amid rising coronavirus cases

NCOC bans interprovincial road travel on weekends amid rising coronavirus cases

Indian sculptor Manjit Singh Gill honours late Pakistani legend Shaukat Ali with bust

Indian sculptor Manjit Singh Gill honours late Pakistani legend Shaukat Ali with bust
Plain-clothes cop beats up labourer for allegedly not giving way on Dadu road

Plain-clothes cop beats up labourer for allegedly not giving way on Dadu road
Getz Pharma, AKU health network join hands to eliminate Hepatitis C in Pakistan

Getz Pharma, AKU health network join hands to eliminate Hepatitis C in Pakistan

Latest

view all