Monday Apr 05 2021
Monday Apr 05, 2021

Kapil Sharma unveils name of his baby boy

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has finally unveiled the name his baby boy on social media in a most unexpected manner.

Kapil took to Instagram to Twitter to reply to his fans and friends for sweet wishes on his birthday and revealed the name of his baby boy.

Responding to singer Neeti Mohan on Sunday, Kapil said “We named him Trishaan”.

“Thank you neeti, hope ur taking well care of urself. we named him trishaan” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Earlier, Neeti tweeted, “Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do”.

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 1, 2021.

