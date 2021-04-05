Famous TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot

Famous Pakistani TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain have tied the knot on Sunday.



The nikkah ceremony of Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain was held on Sunday night.

The wedding ceremony was held in Lahore, according to some media outlets.

Zulqarnain also took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the nikkah with Kanwal.

Meanwhile, Kanwal posted stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram Stories.



Fans and fellow TikTokers extended best wishes to the newlyweds.

Kanwal is followed by over 12 million followers and Zulqarnain is followed by 11 million on TikTok.