Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in Indian remake of 'The Intern'

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will replace late Rishi Kapoor in the Indian remake of The Intern.

This was confirmed by producer-actor Deepika Padukone on Monday.

The Padmaavat actress took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film to confirm it. She said “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!”

“Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern”, she further said.

Amitabh also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the same poster with caption “One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern. Looking forward to working with @iamitrsharma @deepikapadukone.”

Deepika and Amitabh previously worked together in film Piku, released in 2015.

Amitabh Bachchan will step in to essay the role that was supposed to be played by the late Rishi Kapoor in The Intern.

Rishi died last year after a two-year battle with cancer.

