Schools closure: Students look to Shafqat Mehmood a day before important NCOC meeting

Education, health ministers to meet tomorrow at NCOC to decide about exams, other issues.

Students take to the streets in Bhakkar and Lahore to demand suspension of exams.

Yesterday, Sindh govt suspended on-campus classes for students till grade 8 for 15 days.

A day before education and health officials hold an important meet to decide about schools closure, Pakistani students took to Twitter to trend #ExamCancelHoga on the micro-blogging site.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood had earlier announced health and education ministers would hold an important meeting on Tuesday to discuss schools closure.

Many students want schools to remain closed even after April 11 in various cities of Punjab and KP. The minister had said it will also be decided whether exams will be postponed or not, keeping in mind the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country.



Apparently, quite a few students gathered at Bhakkar to raise their demand for exams to be postponed.

Others gathered in Lahore, demanding the same.

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar requested Shafqat Mehmood to find a solution to the crisis, saying that giving exams under the current circumstances will endanger the lives of millions of students.

Students giving exams of different boards have united for the greater good, it seems.

Another person wanted the government to postpone exams for the safety of students.

Schools closure: Sindh suspends on-campus classes till grade 8 from April 6

Yesterday, the Sindh government announced it was suspending on-campus classes for students till grade 8. The suspension will come into effect from April 6 and will be for a period of 15 days.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had said children's education will continue through online classes, homework and other means during this period.

