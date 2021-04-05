Can't connect right now! retry
Osman Khalid Butt can’t wait to see Saba Qamar onscreen again

Pakistani film and TV star Osman Khalid Butt shared a sweet birthday note for friend and co-star Saba Qamar, who turned 37 today.

Sharing a throwback photo with Saba Qamar, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor wrote, “A very happy birthday to the OG Saba!”

“Here's to you owning 2021 like the boss you are. Your journey is an inspiration to us all, your work a constant Masterclass - can't wait to see you onscreen again!”

He further said “And here's to you manifesting everything you desire. Love, positive vibes and my unwavering support always.”

Saba Qamar and Osman Khalid Butt have worked together in drama serial Baaghi. 

