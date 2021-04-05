Several Karachi areas to face water shortage as Dhabeji experiences power breakdown

— File photo

A 72-inch diameter line has exploded.

Supply of 28 million gallons to the city suspended.

Sources say restoration work may take 24-36 hours.

KARACHI: Several areas in Sindh's capital will face water shortage as the Dhabeji pumping station on Monday witnessed an electricity breakdown, leading to the wastage of thousands of gallons of water.

The power breakdown ruptured the main supply line, a spokesperson for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has said, which has led to the suspension of 28 million gallons of water to the city.

"Today morning, there was a sudden power breakdown at the Dhabeji pumping station, due to which water supply to Karachi has been suspended," the spokesperson said.



The spokesperson said a 72-inch diameter line exploded following which a huge area surrounding the pumping station became inundated.

As a result, the water supply to Gulshan-e-Hadid, Bin Qasim, Quaidabad, Malir, Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad, Korangi, and other areas has been suspended.

Speaking about the restoration of the pipeline, sources said it might take 24-36 hours.