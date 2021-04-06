Maryam Nawaz goes for coronavirus test again after health deteriorates

File photo of Maryam Nawaz wearing a protective mask as she attends an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Photo: REUTERS

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz goes for a coronavirus test again after her health deteriorates.



Maryam reportedly had a sore throat after which her family doctors recommended a coronavirus test.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif had to go for a coronavirus test again after her health deteriorated, The News reported Tuesday.

The PML-N leader reportedly had a sore after which her family doctors recommended a coronavirus test. The result is awaited.

PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Ataullah Tarar told the media on Monday that Maryam was undergoing treatment and after recovery, she will start taking part in political activities.

Meanwhile, the PML-N stalwart maintained that PTI is trying to avoid by-elections on the pretext of coronavirus.



Alleging that the PTI had asked the health department to suspend the Daska by-elections on the pretext of coronavirus, he said: “We are peaceful people, but this time we will not allow the PTI to bully our workers.

He said that Daska is a stronghold of the PML-N and the party's candidate will easily win the seat.

To a question, he said that Jahangir Tareen got his bail and he might become a ‘hostile witness’ against [Prime Minister] Imran Khan now.

Tarar alleged that the prime minister was responsible for exporting sugar and demanded the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) include his name in the sugar scandal as the co-accused.