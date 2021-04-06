Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Humayun Saeed shares glimpse of Sana Shahnawaz's birthday celebrations

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Humayun Saeed shares glimpse of Sana Shahnawaz’s birthday celebrations

Pakistani megastar Humayun Saeed shared a glimpse of his sister-in-law Sana Shahnawaz’s birthday celebrations with a sweet note.

Sharing stunning photo from the birthday celebration of Sana, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor wrote “Happy birthday my child.”

“May Allah bless you with the best of everything. May you continue to light up our world, may you always remain smiling & may you continue to remain a bundle of incredible joy and happiness for everyone around you. Love you! @sanashahnawaz.”

Sana, who is also a drama producer, celebrated her birthday with family and friends.

She also took to Instagram and thanked family and friends for making her birthday even more special.

Sana said “Thank you to my family and friends for coming and making my birthday even more special. With laughter all around, warm wishes and such thoughtful gifts you all made it so memorable. I’m honoured with your presence. Thanks a bunch everyone. Love you all to the moon and back.”

