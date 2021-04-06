Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry: 'Crying his dad won't fund him'

Piers Morgan's rant came after Harry claimed in his tell-all with Oprah that he was 'totally cut off financially'

Piers Morgan has come forth launching a scathing attack on Prince Harry in a new rant.



Calling him a 'whiny brat' when he joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss his controversial exit from Good Morning Britain, Morgan said 'crying his dad will not fund him financially.'

Morgan began by lauding Harry for 10 years but proceeded to question what had happened to him recently.

He blasted, “But what's happened to that guy? He's turned into a whiny brat. He's in his mid-30s crying his dad won't fund him financially.”

The furious rant came after Harry claimed in his tell-all with Oprah that he was “totally cut off financially” when he and Meghan decided to step down from their roles.

Talking about his exit from GMB, Morgan said, "I was hired by ITV to do the morning show because they were struggling with the ratings, they wanted me to shake things up… I was a highly opinionated person and they knew that.



"Over five years we trebled the ratings and the last day ironically was the first day we beat the BBC. Instead I was corralled into a position that ‘You've got to apologise… or your position is untenable,'" he added.