Tuesday Apr 06 2021
On-stage brawl leaves Mrs Sri Lanka winner with head injuries

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

It was wrongfully claimed that the Mrs Sri Lanka winner was divorced, which is against pageant rules. Photo: AFP

The winner of Mrs Sri Lanka on Sunday was left with head injuries after an on-stage brawl saw her crown being aggressively removed.

The ceremony took place on national television in which the winner Pushpika De Silva was being crowed as the winner of Mrs Sri Lanka.

However, 2019 winner Caroline Jurie snatched De Silva’s crown saying that she was a divorced woman and therefore was wrongfully claimed as the winner.

She proceeded to place the crown on the runner-up as De Silva tearfully walked off stage. 

"There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place," Jurie told the audience.

Upon investigating Jurie’s claims, pageant organisers found that De Silva was not a divorcee.

While organisers have apologised to De Silva, who is separated but not divorced, she will proceed with legal action over the "unreasonable and insulting" way she was treated on stage

In a post on Facebook, she revealed that she went to the hospital for her injuries.

"I'm still an un-divorced woman," she wrote. 

"A true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman's crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman's crown!"

Take a look:



