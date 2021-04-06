Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan ready to talk to Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the National Assembly. Photo: PTI

  • PDM cannot harm PM Imran Khan in any way, says Sheikh Rasheed.
  • PM Imran Khan has constituted a 10-member committee, says Rasheed.
  • Interior minister says PDM cannot harm the premier in any way.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to talk to the Opposition over important issues concerning the country. 

The prime minister has been quite vocal in the past in his criticism of the Opposition and has frequently ruled out providing relief to the Opposition in corruption cases. 

Related items

"The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can't do any harm to the prime minister," said Rasheed, adding that the premier had formed a 10-member team of politicians to talk to the Opposition. 

Earlier, Geo News had reported that the prime minister had formed a 10-member parliamentary committee on electoral reforms to engage with the Opposition. 

The prime minister had met Barrister Ali Zafar, urging him to work on electoral reforms on an emergency basis. "We learnt a lot from the recently-held Senate elections," the prime minister had said. "We will do away with the use of money and irregular practices in elections."

The prime minister said the government would try to take along all political parties in the Senate, adding that he would also push for all pending legislation to be passed. 

Speaker Asad Qaiser also asked the Opposition alliance to debate and engage with the government on important issues, in Parliament. 

"I will grant Opposition the amount of time they require to debate on issues of national importance," he said, during an address at an event in Swabi. 

"There should be a comprehensive debate on issues such as trade with India, inflation or electoral reforms," he said. 

Qaiser said the government's electoral reforms will try to satisfy all parties, adding that if the reforms were comprehensive, no party would cry foul after elections are held. 

More From Pakistan:

PDM's future in question as ANP leaders withdraw after issuance of show-cause notice

PDM's future in question as ANP leaders withdraw after issuance of show-cause notice
ANP decides to part ways with PDM: sources

ANP decides to part ways with PDM: sources
Daska: Amid rising coronavirus cases, is NA-75 ready for by-polls?

Daska: Amid rising coronavirus cases, is NA-75 ready for by-polls?
CanSino coronavirus vaccine: Age limit for single-dose jab changed in Islamabad

CanSino coronavirus vaccine: Age limit for single-dose jab changed in Islamabad
NA-75 by-election: Despite high literacy rate, Daska still yearns for a university

NA-75 by-election: Despite high literacy rate, Daska still yearns for a university
In-person learning for classes 1-8 in Punjab to remain suspended till Eid: Murad Raas

In-person learning for classes 1-8 in Punjab to remain suspended till Eid: Murad Raas
Shafqat Mehmood tells O, A level students to focus on exams; 'there will be no change in schedule'

Shafqat Mehmood tells O, A level students to focus on exams; 'there will be no change in schedule'
Pakistan crosses 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses mark

Pakistan crosses 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses mark
PM Imran Khan delays cabinet reshuffle for a few days: sources

PM Imran Khan delays cabinet reshuffle for a few days: sources
PM Imran Khan shares incredible pictures of ‘first ever’ winter skiing in Deosai

PM Imran Khan shares incredible pictures of ‘first ever’ winter skiing in Deosai
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov arrives today on two-day visit to Pakistan

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov arrives today on two-day visit to Pakistan

Latest

view all