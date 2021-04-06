Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Lupita Nyong’o touches upon death of Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Actress Lupita Nyong’o has touched upon the death of her costar Chadwick Boseman and shared how Black Panther 2 will remember the star.

Making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 38-year-old admitted that it is “still so hard to come to terms with his passing” and said that it was his “leadership” that she would greatly miss.

After a private battle with colon cancer, the actor had passed away August 28 at the age of 43.

"He led the movie with such compassion and just presence. When Chadwick came on set he was present, and he brought his entire being to that movie. He was just so humble as well," Nyong'o said of Boseman on the set of the 2018 superhero film. 

"That leadership will be missed. And he was my friend, so it's hard to think of him in the past tense."

"I do know for certain that he would want us to do this," she added. "I feel that what [director] Ryan Coogler has planned very much honors him and his legacy. So I feel good about going back."

