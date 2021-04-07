Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Police arrest armed man from court hearing of Jahangir Tareen's case

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

LAHORE: The police arrested on Tuesday a man armed with a pistol at a court hearing a case against PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

The police said they arrested the man from the premises of the banking court in Lahore.

The banking court extended the bail of Tareen and his son Ali till April 10.

They had appeared before the court in a money laundering case filed against them by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The case was registered by the FIA of alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion on March 22 against the father-son duo.

Read more: Not parting ways with PTI, says Jahangir Tareen

The FIR states that Jahangir allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives.

It says the transfers, especially after 2011-12, were "patently fraudulent investments which ultimately translated into personal gains" for Jahangir's family. Some Rs3 billion were invested and laundered through the same factory.

