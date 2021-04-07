Disha Patani wishes ‘living legend’ Jackie Chan on his birthday

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has extended love and sweet wishes to martial artist Jackie Chan on his 67th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Malang actress shared a throwback photo with Jackie Chan with a sweet birthday note.

Disha wrote “Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings ive ever known @jackiechan love you taguuu” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Disha and Jackie Chan collaborated in Chinese action adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, released in 2017.

The film cast also includes Chinese actors Aarif Rahman, Lay Zhang, and Miya Muqi, and Indian actors Sonu Sood, and Amyra Dastur.