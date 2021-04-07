Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Disha Patani wishes ‘living legend’ Jackie Chan on his birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Disha Patani wishes ‘living legend’ Jackie Chan on his birthday

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has extended love and sweet wishes to martial artist Jackie Chan on his 67th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Malang actress shared a throwback photo with Jackie Chan with a sweet birthday note.

Disha wrote “Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings ive ever known @jackiechan love you taguuu” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Disha and Jackie Chan collaborated in Chinese action adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, released in 2017.

The film cast also includes Chinese actors Aarif Rahman, Lay Zhang, and Miya Muqi, and Indian actors Sonu Sood, and Amyra Dastur.

More From Showbiz:

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to wear mask on World Health Day

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to wear mask on World Health Day
Atif Aslam, wife Sara send sweet birthday wishes to Saba Qamar

Atif Aslam, wife Sara send sweet birthday wishes to Saba Qamar
Iffat Omar issues apology over jumping queue to get Covid-19 jab

Iffat Omar issues apology over jumping queue to get Covid-19 jab

Katrina Kaif tests positive for Coronavirus, immediately isolates herself

Katrina Kaif tests positive for Coronavirus, immediately isolates herself
Sindh govt to bear the expenses of Naila Jaffery's cancer treatment

Sindh govt to bear the expenses of Naila Jaffery's cancer treatment
‘Kurulus: Osman’ coming on Geo Entertainment soon; Latest promo leaves fans excited

‘Kurulus: Osman’ coming on Geo Entertainment soon; Latest promo leaves fans excited
Kartik Aaryan buys luxurious brand new car worth nearly five crore

Kartik Aaryan buys luxurious brand new car worth nearly five crore
Humayun Saeed shares glimpse of Sana Shahnawaz’s birthday celebrations

Humayun Saeed shares glimpse of Sana Shahnawaz’s birthday celebrations
Fatima Sana Shaikh updates fans on health amid COVID-19 ordeal

Fatima Sana Shaikh updates fans on health amid COVID-19 ordeal

Milind Soman recovers from coronavirus

Milind Soman recovers from coronavirus

Mahira Khan shares a lovely birthday note for best friend Sana’s daughter

Mahira Khan shares a lovely birthday note for best friend Sana’s daughter
Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with the release of music video ‘Chingariyan’

Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with the release of music video ‘Chingariyan’

Latest

view all