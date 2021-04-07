Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

NA-75 by-polls: PML-N barred from holding rally in Daska

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

  • ECP has barred PML-N from holding a rally in Daska in connection with the scheduled by-elections.
  • Preparations are in full swing for the re-polling for the by-election in the NA-75 Daska constituency from Punjab.
  • ECP had earlier declared the by-election of NA-75 Daska null and void.

LAHORE:  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred PML-N from holding a rally in Daska in connection with the scheduled by-elections in the Daska district, Geo News reported on Wednesday

Preparations are in full swing for the re-polling for the by-election in the NA-75 Daska constituency from Punjab, which will be held on April 10.

PML-N had planned to hold a rally in Daska for the NA-75 elections, but  ECP has stopped the party from holding a rally.

The ECP has written a letter to the District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot, stating that the PML-N's Youth Wing has announced to hold a motorcycle rally today at 4pm but the rally is not allowed as per the commission's code of conduct.

Read more: Opinion polls show PML-N ahead of PTI in NA-75 Daska

ECP had earlier declared the by-election of NA-75 Daska null and void.

After a full-fledged election campaign between the PML-N and the PTI in NA-75, the by-polls were initially held on February 19, 2021. 

Supporters of both parties showed a lot of enthusiasm, so much so that it turned into chaos.

In addition to the chaotic situation outside of the polling booths, other controversies also surfaced. On the election night, 20 presiding officers failed to reach the office of the presiding officer and could not be contacted for the rest of the night.

On the other hand, both PTI and PML-N candidates contesting the by-polls from the constituency claimed to be victorious even before the official results were announced.

More From Pakistan:

In meeting with army chief, Russain FM acknowledges Pakistan's efforts in Afghan peace process

In meeting with army chief, Russain FM acknowledges Pakistan's efforts in Afghan peace process
'PML-N only wants to blame PPP, not resign from assemblies': Gillani

'PML-N only wants to blame PPP, not resign from assemblies': Gillani
Drugs worth Rs250 million smuggled from Pakistan to Africa, Middle East: report

Drugs worth Rs250 million smuggled from Pakistan to Africa, Middle East: report
NEPRA approves hike in power tariff

NEPRA approves hike in power tariff
Punjab's Buzdar given yet another warning over performance, says federal minister

Punjab's Buzdar given yet another warning over performance, says federal minister
Daska by-election: Who are Ali Asjad Malhi and Nosheen Iftikhar?

Daska by-election: Who are Ali Asjad Malhi and Nosheen Iftikhar?
NA-75: What are the issues that plague the constituency?

NA-75: What are the issues that plague the constituency?
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry

Miftah Ismail reacts to viral video in which he can be seen abusing man

Miftah Ismail reacts to viral video in which he can be seen abusing man
Daska by-polls: Scores of women may not be able to cast votes as per their free will

Daska by-polls: Scores of women may not be able to cast votes as per their free will
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all