NA-75 by-polls: PML-N barred from holding rally in Daska

Preparations are in full swing for the re-polling for the by-election in the NA-75 Daska constituency from Punjab.

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred PML-N from holding a rally in Daska in connection with the scheduled by-elections in the Daska district, Geo News reported on Wednesday



Preparations are in full swing for the re-polling for the by-election in the NA-75 Daska constituency from Punjab, which will be held on April 10.

PML-N had planned to hold a rally in Daska for the NA-75 elections, but ECP has stopped the party from holding a rally.

The ECP has written a letter to the District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot, stating that the PML-N's Youth Wing has announced to hold a motorcycle rally today at 4pm but the rally is not allowed as per the commission's code of conduct.

ECP had earlier declared the by-election of NA-75 Daska null and void.

After a full-fledged election campaign between the PML-N and the PTI in NA-75, the by-polls were initially held on February 19, 2021.

Supporters of both parties showed a lot of enthusiasm, so much so that it turned into chaos.

In addition to the chaotic situation outside of the polling booths, other controversies also surfaced. On the election night, 20 presiding officers failed to reach the office of the presiding officer and could not be contacted for the rest of the night.

On the other hand, both PTI and PML-N candidates contesting the by-polls from the constituency claimed to be victorious even before the official results were announced.