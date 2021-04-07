Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Dia Mirza flaunts her baby bump as she steps out in style

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Dia Mirza flaunts her baby bump as she steps out in style

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, flaunted her baby bump as she stepped out in style.

The Sanju actress was snapped by paparazzi as she steps out during one of her outings on Wednesday.

Dia Mirza looked stunning in a white top and olive green pants. She completed her look with a white mask and matching white sneakers.

Last week, Dia confirmed on Instagram that she was expecting her first baby.

The actress shared an emotional poem saying “Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.”

She further wrote “Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb”.

Dia Mirza tied the knot to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February.

She was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness.

More From Showbiz:

Iqra Aziz addresses relationship dynamic with Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz addresses relationship dynamic with Yasir Hussain
Imran Abbas meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Hazal Hatun in Turkey

Imran Abbas meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Hazal Hatun in Turkey
Shilpa Shetty reveals secret yoga tips to manage stress

Shilpa Shetty reveals secret yoga tips to manage stress
Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus again: 'Don't know if I’ll survive'

Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus again: 'Don't know if I’ll survive'
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s hilarious BTS video goes viral
Disha Patani wishes ‘living legend’ Jackie Chan on his birthday

Disha Patani wishes ‘living legend’ Jackie Chan on his birthday
Shilpa Shetty urges fans to wear mask on World Health Day

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to wear mask on World Health Day
Atif Aslam, wife Sara send sweet birthday wishes to Saba Qamar

Atif Aslam, wife Sara send sweet birthday wishes to Saba Qamar
Iffat Omar issues apology over jumping queue to get Covid-19 jab

Iffat Omar issues apology over jumping queue to get Covid-19 jab

Katrina Kaif tests positive for Coronavirus, immediately isolates herself

Katrina Kaif tests positive for Coronavirus, immediately isolates herself
Sindh govt to bear the expenses of Naila Jaffery's cancer treatment

Sindh govt to bear the expenses of Naila Jaffery's cancer treatment
‘Kurulus: Osman’ coming on Geo Entertainment soon; Latest promo leaves fans excited

‘Kurulus: Osman’ coming on Geo Entertainment soon; Latest promo leaves fans excited

Latest

view all