Dia Mirza flaunts her baby bump as she steps out in style

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, flaunted her baby bump as she stepped out in style.



The Sanju actress was snapped by paparazzi as she steps out during one of her outings on Wednesday.

Dia Mirza looked stunning in a white top and olive green pants. She completed her look with a white mask and matching white sneakers.

Last week, Dia confirmed on Instagram that she was expecting her first baby.

The actress shared an emotional poem saying “Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.”

She further wrote “Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb”.

Dia Mirza tied the knot to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February.

She was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness.