Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Katrina Kaif to rejoin sets of ‘Tiger 3’ at end of April after Covid-19 diagnosis?

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will rejoin the sets of Tiger 3 at the end of April and there is no delay in the shooting of the film.

According to Indian media, the filming of Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will continue as per schedule with superstar Salman Khan.

The Pinkvilla, citing a trade source, reported that Katrina shot for the film a week back and is scheduled to rejoin the set at the end of April as per the shooting plan of the movie.

There is no delay in the shoot of the film despite Katrina’s coronavirus diagnosis, the report further says.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is completing his solo portions.

Kaif is under home quarantine after she was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she has contracted Coronavirus.

She wrote in her Story, “I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

‘Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors,” Katrina said.


