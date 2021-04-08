Meera reportedly admitted to a psychiatric facility in US

Local media outlets are claiming that Meera had reportedly affronted an American doctor

Pakistani film star Meera has reportedly been admitted to a mental health facility during her trip to the United States, as claimed by local media.

Citing the Baaji actor’s mother Shafqat Rubab, local media outlets are claiming that the actor had reportedly affronted an American doctor while she was demanding preferential treatment for her fever after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per a report by Dunya News, Meera had requested for special treatment, claiming she had been given protocol by the Prime Minister.

After listening to the actor’s claims, the doctor reported her to mental health officials after which she was reportedly admitted to a psychiatric facility for two days.

Moreover, her mother while talking to the news channel also requested authorities in Pakistan to bring the actor back to the country safely.