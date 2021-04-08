Pharrell Williams seeking justice after his cousin gets shot and killed by police

Acclaimed singer Pharrell Williams is seeking justice and demanding a federal investigation following the death of his cousin in a police-related incident.

The Happy hit maker is demanding justice for his 25-year-old old late cousin Donovon Lynch, who was killed in Virginia Beach, Virginia on March 26 by a police officer who claimed he possessed a handgun.

On his Instagram, Williams marked his 48th birthday by remembering his cousin. "Thank you God for my 48th lap around the Sun.”

"This one is symbolic and a first because I had to speak at my cousin’s funeral, and was choked up with emotions. Too many unanswered City and State questions. Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation,” he said.



The officer accused of Lynch’s death is currently placed on administrative leave as the probe takes place.