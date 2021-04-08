Can't connect right now! retry
Pharrell Williams seeking justice after his cousin gets shot and killed by police

Pharrell Williams seeking justice after his cousin gets shot and killed by police 

Acclaimed singer Pharrell Williams is seeking justice and demanding a federal investigation following the death of his cousin in a police-related incident. 

The Happy hit maker is demanding justice for his 25-year-old old late cousin Donovon Lynch, who was killed in Virginia Beach, Virginia on March 26 by a police officer who claimed he possessed a handgun.

On his Instagram, Williams marked his 48th birthday by remembering his cousin. "Thank you God for my 48th lap around the Sun.”

"This one is symbolic and a first because I had to speak at my cousin’s funeral, and was choked up with emotions. Too many unanswered City and State questions. Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation,” he said.

The officer accused of Lynch’s death is currently placed on administrative leave as the probe takes place. 

