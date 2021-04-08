Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Yasir Hussain beams with pride over Iqra Aziz's milestone

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is sharing a proud moment with her mother Asiya Aziz, who is Pakistan’s first female Careem driver.

Iqra’s husband Yasir Hussain took to Instagram to share the touching news that his wife bought herself a new car.

Beaming with pride, the actor shared the snap in which the diva can be seen smiling on the driver's seat while her mother sits next to her on the passenger's side, looking just as proud. 

The Lahore Se Aagey star shared a caption saying that empowered women "glow differently" and added that people that stop their female family members from working are "insecure and are not men". 

"My Beautiful wife @iiqraaziz with her proud Mother Asiya aziz (Pakistan’s first female careem driver) sitting in her daughter’s new car MASHALLAH . powerful aurton k chehry pe alag hi Glow hota hai. Apni maon behno betiyon aur BV ko rokny waly insecure hoty hain , mard nahi," he wrote. 

