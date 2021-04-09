Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
Shaniera pens emotional note on Wasim Akram’s picture with daughter Aiyla

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Wasim Akram is a father to adorable Aiyla Akram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, gave us major father-daughter goals on Friday as she shared an endearing picture of her husband posing with her daughter Aiyla Akram.

The former bowler can be seen carrying little Aiyla on his shoulders as they both pose for a picture in an outdoor setting.

"A daughter's job should be to dream big, and her father's is to make sure she doesn’t fall!" Shaniera penned an emotional note along with her post on Instagram.

Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram are parents to seven-year-old Aiyla Akram who was born on December 27, 2014.

The power couple is often seen sharing their pictures and videos with little Aiyla on social media.

