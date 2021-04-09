Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan extends condolences to Britain upon Prince Philip's demise

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Photo collage showing Prime Minister Imran Khan and the late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

  • PM Imran Khan extends condolences to Britain upon the demise of Prince Philip.
  • Expresses gratitude to the late prince for promoting Pakistan-UK relations.
  • Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday extended his condolences to the people and government of Britain upon the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99. 

"Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service," PM Khan wrote in a Twitter message. 

"His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered."

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

He was 99 years old — the longest-serving and oldest-ever consort of the United Kingdom's monarchy.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Palace said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Related items

While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, Philip had been hospitalised over the past few years, most recently in February.

News of his death came after the monarchy was recovering from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they levied harsh claims against the royal family.

More From World:

UHS Lahore announces results for BDS Second Professional Annual Examination

UHS Lahore announces results for BDS Second Professional Annual Examination
NA 75 Daska: PPP assures support to PML-N in hotly-contested constituency

NA 75 Daska: PPP assures support to PML-N in hotly-contested constituency
Pakistan Army promotes several brigadiers, including two women, to major general

Pakistan Army promotes several brigadiers, including two women, to major general
NCOC eases vaccination process for people above age 65

NCOC eases vaccination process for people above age 65
FIA serves notice to PTI MNA Nasrullah Dreshak's sugar mills: sources

FIA serves notice to PTI MNA Nasrullah Dreshak's sugar mills: sources
36 bank accounts belonging to Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

36 bank accounts belonging to Jahangir Tareen, family frozen
Daska NA 75: PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar writes to CEC over 'incomplete' polling preparations

Daska NA 75: PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar writes to CEC over 'incomplete' polling preparations
16 bodies recovered from mass grave in Kohat: police

16 bodies recovered from mass grave in Kohat: police
Saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' is not patriotism, mistakes should be pointed out: Mian Javed Latif

Saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' is not patriotism, mistakes should be pointed out: Mian Javed Latif
UK's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passes away

UK's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passes away
Over 20 Sindh government officials trained in international human rights reporting

Over 20 Sindh government officials trained in international human rights reporting
Fact check: Does PM Imran Khan believe rape is linked to how women dress?

Fact check: Does PM Imran Khan believe rape is linked to how women dress?

Latest

view all