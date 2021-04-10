Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra mourns death of US rapper DMX

Global star Priyanka Chopra mourned the death of American rapper DMX, saying “Such a big loss for the music industry”.

The Sky Is Pink actress took to Twitter to mourn the demise of DMX.

Priyanka tweeted, “He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true.”

“Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family.”

The musician died at the age of 50 after a massive cardiac arrest.

