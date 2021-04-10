Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok

Jannat Mirza has become the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 14 million followers on any social media platform.



Mirza became Pakistan’s most popular celebrity on any social media after she reached the milestone on video-sharing social networking service TikTok recently.

Jannat Mirza, who hails from Faisalabad, is following only 16 people on TikTok.

Mirza has also amassed over two million followers on Instagram where she often shares her TikTok videos.

Meanwhile, she recently made her debut in the mainstream entertainment industry when she appeared in a music video.

The video of the Punjabi song titled Shayar has received over 16 million views on YouTube.