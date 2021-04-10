Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok

Jannat Mirza has become the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 14 million followers on any social media platform.

Mirza became Pakistan’s most popular celebrity on any social media after she reached the milestone on video-sharing social networking service TikTok recently.

Jannat Mirza, who hails from Faisalabad, is following only 16 people on TikTok.

Mirza has also amassed over two million followers on Instagram where she often shares her TikTok videos.

Meanwhile, she recently made her debut in the mainstream entertainment industry when she appeared in a music video.

The video of the Punjabi song titled Shayar has received over 16 million views on YouTube. 

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga
Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately

Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81

Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81
Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide

Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released
Govinda recovers from COVID-19 within six days of diagnosis

Govinda recovers from COVID-19 within six days of diagnosis

Meera discharged from US mental hospital after Captain Naveed pays $50,000 for her bail: report

Meera discharged from US mental hospital after Captain Naveed pays $50,000 for her bail: report
Thought you were not like Modi, Trump: Amna Ilyas on PM Imran Khan's views over rape

Thought you were not like Modi, Trump: Amna Ilyas on PM Imran Khan's views over rape
Osman Khalid Butt reacts to PM Imran's remarks about rape and modesty

Osman Khalid Butt reacts to PM Imran's remarks about rape and modesty

Alaya F addresses mom Pooja Bedi’s Bollywood debut

Alaya F addresses mom Pooja Bedi’s Bollywood debut
Rohail Hayatt sides with PM Imran Khan over rape, modesty comments

Rohail Hayatt sides with PM Imran Khan over rape, modesty comments

Latest

view all