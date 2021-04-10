Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’

Saturday Apr 10, 2021
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak recently took to social media to remind fans the importance of decluttering their closets for charity.
She posted the appeal to Instagram with a photo collage of her worded thoughts and it read, “I don’t know how to digest the perception this drive has taken, with a lot of bullies personally targeting me and my family for undertaking this cause, regardless, I do know that it is the right thing to do And that it is being done with a good heart!”
She added, “As of now, I have raised a total of PKR 200,000 and our initial target was to accumulate PKR 500,000. I have managed to sell most of the items from my closet and a few still remain. I urge you to buy whatever you can, and if possible partake in this cause, try to sort through your old, unused, forgotten clothes and sell them!”