Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak recently took to social media to remind fans the importance of decluttering their closets for charity.

She posted the appeal to Instagram with a photo collage of her worded thoughts and it read, “I don’t know how to digest the perception this drive has taken, with a lot of bullies personally targeting me and my family for undertaking this cause, regardless, I do know that it is the right thing to do And that it is being done with a good heart!”

She added, “As of now, I have raised a total of PKR 200,000 and our initial target was to accumulate PKR 500,000. I have managed to sell most of the items from my closet and a few still remain. I urge you to buy whatever you can, and if possible partake in this cause, try to sort through your old, unused, forgotten clothes and sell them!”

Check it out below:


More From Showbiz:

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral
Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge

Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge
Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok

Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga
Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately

Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81

Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81
Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide

Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released
Govinda recovers from COVID-19 within six days of diagnosis

Govinda recovers from COVID-19 within six days of diagnosis

Meera discharged from US mental hospital after Captain Naveed pays $50,000 for her bail: report

Meera discharged from US mental hospital after Captain Naveed pays $50,000 for her bail: report
Thought you were not like Modi, Trump: Amna Ilyas on PM Imran Khan's views over rape

Thought you were not like Modi, Trump: Amna Ilyas on PM Imran Khan's views over rape

Latest

view all