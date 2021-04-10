Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab issues matric, intermediate revised exams schedule for 2021

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

A student wears a protective mask before entering a class with others at school as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Matriculation exams to start from May 25.
  • Intermediate exams to begin on July 3.
  • Matric exams have started in Balochistan.

Punjab on Saturday announced a revised timetable for matriculation and intermediate's annual examinations, following the provincial educational ministers' conference.

The matriculation exams will begin on May 25, while the annual examination for intermediate will start on July 3.

Other provinces

The annual matric examinations in Balochistan had started on April 9.

Chairman Balochistan Board said that about 400 examination centres had been set up in the province, while a supervisory staff of 1,200 persons will be deployed for the invigilation of exams.

According to the board, 130,000 candidates will appear in the exam.

Meanwhile, matric board exams in Sindh will take place from July 1 to July 15, while intermediate exams will be held from July 28 to August 16.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, matriculation exams in the province will begin on May 21, whereas the examinations for intermediate will start from June 17.

