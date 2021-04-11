Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani to hit 6,000 T20I runs

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on April 10, 2021. — AFP

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam on Saturday became the fastest Pakistani to hit 6,000 T20 runs as the Men In Green defeated South Africa by four wickets at Johannesburg.



The skipper has become the fastest Pakistani and the second person in the world to achieve this feat. He is right behind West Indies Chris Gayle, who hit 6,000 runs back in 2014.

Azam achieved the feat in 165 innings, while Gayle had scored 6,000 runs in 162 innings.

Azam has a lead over Australia's Shaun Marsh, India's Virat Kohli, and Australia's AJ Finch, who had achieved the feat in 180, 184, and 190 innings, respectively.

