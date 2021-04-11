Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani to hit 6,000 T20I runs

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on April 10, 2021. — AFP

  • Babar Azam scores 6,000 T20 runs during match against South Africa.
  • Azam has become the second fastest in the world to reach the total.
  • He is right behind West Indies' Chris Gayle.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam on Saturday became the fastest Pakistani to hit 6,000 T20 runs as the Men In Green defeated South Africa by four wickets at Johannesburg.

The skipper has become the fastest Pakistani and the second person in the world to achieve this feat. He is right behind West Indies Chris Gayle, who hit 6,000 runs back in 2014.

Azam achieved the feat in 165 innings, while Gayle had scored 6,000 runs in 162 innings.

Related items

Azam has a lead over Australia's Shaun Marsh, India's Virat Kohli, and Australia's AJ Finch, who had achieved the feat in 180, 184, and 190 innings, respectively.

More From Sports:

A Viking Resurrected: Will Erling Haaland leave a lasting impression on world football?

A Viking Resurrected: Will Erling Haaland leave a lasting impression on world football?
Pak vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez receives 100th T20I cap from Waqar Younis

Pak vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez receives 100th T20I cap from Waqar Younis
Pak vs SA: Pakistan win last-over thriller with 4 wickets to spare, up 1-0 in T20I series

Pak vs SA: Pakistan win last-over thriller with 4 wickets to spare, up 1-0 in T20I series
Coronavirus: Pakistan U-19 cricket team's tour of Bangladesh postponed

Coronavirus: Pakistan U-19 cricket team's tour of Bangladesh postponed
Pak vs SA: Green Shirts aim to continue winning momentum in T20I series

Pak vs SA: Green Shirts aim to continue winning momentum in T20I series
7-year-old wunderkind Arat Hosseini nutmegs, dribbles, scores

7-year-old wunderkind Arat Hosseini nutmegs, dribbles, scores
Pak vs SA: Pakistan will move closer to Aus in T20 rankings if they clean sweep series

Pak vs SA: Pakistan will move closer to Aus in T20 rankings if they clean sweep series
Mohammad Hafeez eyes scoring century in his 100th T20I

Mohammad Hafeez eyes scoring century in his 100th T20I
Fakhar Zaman battered South Africa with bat gifted by Mohammad Hafeez

Fakhar Zaman battered South Africa with bat gifted by Mohammad Hafeez
Sania Mirza says 'suspicious activity’ taking place on her Twitter account

Sania Mirza says 'suspicious activity’ taking place on her Twitter account
Babar Azam receives warm wishes from Ali Zafar on 'becoming #1 ODI batsman in the world'

Babar Azam receives warm wishes from Ali Zafar on 'becoming #1 ODI batsman in the world'
PAK vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez set to become second player to play 100 T20Is for Pakistan

PAK vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez set to become second player to play 100 T20Is for Pakistan

Latest

view all