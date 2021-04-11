Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 11 2021
Prince Harry has been in touch with his cousins after Prince Philip’s death

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Following the death of Prince Philip, Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family are keeping their differences aside. 

According to The Mirror, the Duke of Sussex has been in touch with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and has also been in touch with his father, Prince Charles.

Insiders revealed to the outlet that Harry spoke to his family back home about returning to the UK to attend his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday, April 17.

“He said he wants to be with everyone and was already making arrangements to come home,” the source said.

Owing to the travel restrictions and strict quarantine rules in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the duke will have to self-isolate for five days and take a test, which if negative, will allow him to break quarantine and be with his family. 

