Katrina Kaif posts latest photos from quarantine

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif treated her millions of fans with latest adorable photos from quarantine, days after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.



The Sooryavanshi actress posted the pictures with caption “Time and patience”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars wished Katrina speedy recovered as she posts new snaps from coronavirus quarantine.



Katrina tested positive for Coronavirus and immediately isolated herself on April 6.

The actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she has contracted Coronavirus.

She wrote in her Story, “I have tested positive for Covid-19.”



