Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif posts latest photos from quarantine

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Katrina Kaif posts latest photos from quarantine

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif treated her millions of fans with latest adorable photos from quarantine, days after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Sooryavanshi actress posted the pictures with caption “Time and patience”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars wished Katrina speedy recovered as she posts new snaps from coronavirus quarantine.

Katrina tested positive for Coronavirus and immediately isolated herself on April 6.

The actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she has contracted Coronavirus.

She wrote in her Story, “I have tested positive for Covid-19.”


More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan thanks husband Danish Taimoor for supporting her dreams

Ayeza Khan thanks husband Danish Taimoor for supporting her dreams
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 46 years of film ‘Chupke Chupke’

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 46 years of film ‘Chupke Chupke’
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’
Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge

Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge
Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok

Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga
Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately

Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81

Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81
Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide

Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released

Latest

view all