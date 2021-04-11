Matt Smith spills details about Prince Philip he discovered through ‘The Crown’

Can't connect right now! retry
Acclaimed star Matt Smith has spoken about his performance as Prince Philip in the Netflix’s The Crown.

The Doctor Who star revealed all the details he was told about the Duke of Edinburgh’s personality through palace sources, and what he found out through his own research as well.

Smith told Variety that there was “misconception” about what Philip was really like.

“And actually all the research I did found him to be brilliantly funny, very clever, very popular. In the royal house he’s the most popular of all of them," said Smith.

"If you've talked to any of the staff, Philip's the one they all love really. I think more than a lot of them, he's a bit more of a man of the people," he said.

He further added that despite his “cheeky” nature, he still follows royal protocol and is “open” with his staff.


