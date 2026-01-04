Princess Andre breaks silence after reality show sparks family tension

It comes after it was reported Katie has filmed scenes for the second series

Princess Andre has nothing but gratitude as she reflected on the end of the year, looking back on the 'lows and emotional moments' of the past 12 months after her reality show sparked a brutal row between her parents.

The daughter of exes Peter Andre and Katie Price, 18, debuted her first reality show for ITV's The Princess Diaries, last year, but her glam model mum became upset after being deliberately excluded from filming.

Katie expressed her frustrations at being 'disrespected' and 'disregarded', claiming that Peter and his management team were behind the snub. It was then revealed Peter and Princess's step-mum Emily MacDonagh won't appear in the second series.

Now, Princess has hinted at the toll the family turmoil took on her as she shared a round-up post to celebrate the New Year.

'Wow… what a year,' she wrote on Instagram on Friday. 'It's been full of highs and lows, emotional moments, and a lot of growth.

'I've learned so much about myself and I'm genuinely proud of what I've achieved. I'm beyond grateful for every experience, every lesson, and every person who has supported me along the way.'

She added: 'To anyone who might feel like this year has been tough, you've made it through and remember that there's always light at the end of the tunnel.

'I can't wait to see what 2026 brings for me! I'm wishing you all the happiest year ahead.'

It comes after it was reported Katie has filmed scenes for the second series of her daughter Princess's reality show.