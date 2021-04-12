Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan records remittances over $2b for 10th consecutive month

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Pakistan sees an increase of 26% in remittances.  File photo
  • Pakistan sees an increase of 26% in remittances, with a record run of above $2b in remittances for the 10th consecutive month.
  • PM Imran Khan lauds overseas Pakistanis for their "unparalleled love and commitment for the country".
  • Thanks them for their support and commitment to the development of the country.

Pakistan saw an increase of 26% in remittances, with a record run of above $2 billion in remittances for the 10th consecutive month in March, the State Bank of Pakistan said Monday.

Read more: SBP reports 24% jump in remittance inflows for February

"At $2.7bn, the remittances were up 20% compared to February and 43% compared to March 20. Cumulatively, the remittances have risen to $21.5bn during July-March FY21, up 26% over the same period last year," the central bank said on Twitter.

'Unparalleled love and commitment of overseas Pakistanis'

Expressing immense happiness over the development, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the overseas Pakistanis for their "unparalleled love and commitment for the country".

Read more: Pakistan records remittances over $2b for eighth consecutive month

"You sent over $2bn for 10 straight mths despite Covid, breaking all records. Your remittances rose to $2.7bn in March, 43% higher than last year," the premier wrote on Twitter.

He thanked the overseas Pakistanis for their support and commitment to the development of the country.

Pakistan had reported a 24.2% jump in February in remittances. According to the central bank, the development came on the heels of government incentives that attracted people abroad to send more money home through formal channels.

As a positive sign, the remittances continued exceptional performance and remained above $2 billion for the tenth consecutive month in March.

More From Pakistan:

Fawad Chaudhry wants Pakistan's national space agency handed back to science ministry

Fawad Chaudhry wants Pakistan's national space agency handed back to science ministry
IHC to only hold important hearings till May 16 amid third wave of COVID-19

IHC to only hold important hearings till May 16 amid third wave of COVID-19
President Arif Alvi 'slowly getting back to normal routine' after contracting coronavirus

President Arif Alvi 'slowly getting back to normal routine' after contracting coronavirus
Balochistan aims to vaccinate 2m children in ongoing anti-polio campaign

Balochistan aims to vaccinate 2m children in ongoing anti-polio campaign
Human rights activist IA Rehman passes away at 90

Human rights activist IA Rehman passes away at 90
Interior minister asks FIA to increase immigration counters at Karachi airport

Interior minister asks FIA to increase immigration counters at Karachi airport
Meet Jiya, the woman behind Karachi's first ever tailor shop run by transgender people

Meet Jiya, the woman behind Karachi's first ever tailor shop run by transgender people
Free treatment for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's coronavirus patients with Sehat Card Plus: Taimur Jhagra

Free treatment for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's coronavirus patients with Sehat Card Plus: Taimur Jhagra

Coronavirus: Authorities mull over imposing complete lockdown in Lahore

Coronavirus: Authorities mull over imposing complete lockdown in Lahore
PML-N calls meeting to devise future strategy, party reorganisation

PML-N calls meeting to devise future strategy, party reorganisation
PM Imran Khan to open UN forum on financing for development today

PM Imran Khan to open UN forum on financing for development today

Latest

view all