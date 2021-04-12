Alizeh Shah opens up about her ‘biggest insecurity’; ‘Yes I’ve been struggling with acne for quite a long time’

Pakistani starlet Alizeh Shah has revealed that she had been struggling with acne for quite some time but living a happy life with it is possible.

Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress opened up about her ‘biggest insecurity’, saying, “hello people, here I am putting my biggest insecurity on display. Yes I’ve been struggling with acne for quite a long time.”

“A lot of us had this idea that ‘Clear skin’ should be the goal but I guess living a happy life with acne is possible,” Alizeh said with a heart emoji.

She went on to say that the current state of your skin does not measure you worth or your beauty! “There is nothing more attractive than confidence, once you see your own beauty, everyone else will so”.

Alizeh asked her fans to embrace the "glorious mess" that they are.

She also posted her short video clip where she showed off her without makeup face to flaunt natural beauty.



