‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan enjoys weekend with family; see photo

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, enjoyed weekend with his family at home and shared stunning photo on social media.



Engin Altan aka Ertugrul took to Instagram and posted a sweet photo with his son Emir and daughter Alara.

He shared the picture with caption ‘Sunday, Funday’.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar also shared the same photo on her Insta Story and wrote “Asklarim (My Soldiers)” followed by heart emoji.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.