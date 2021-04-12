Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 12 2021
Traffic jams, blockages annoy citizens as religious party goes on nationwide protest

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Various cars stuck in a traffic jam somewhere in Karachi. Photo: AFP

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Residents of various cities across were stuck in traffic jams on Monday as a religious party held its protest in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and other cities. 

Karachi

Karachi's II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road and their surrounding areas, including the road connecting Tower to the Governor House, was left jam packed with vehicles due to the protest. 

Orangi Town number 4, Baldia number 4, Hub River Road, Liaquatabad and Korangi were some of the other areas where long queues of vehicles could be seen on roads. 

Police dispersed protesters from Star Gate to allow the flow of traffic to return to normal. 

Lahore

In Lahore, the traffic flow was disrupted in several areas such as Chohang and Multan road due to protests. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protests in the Yateem Khana Chowk area. 

Meanwhile, traffic jams were also reported on the city's Shahdara Road and on Ferozepur Road near the Shanghai Bridge. 

Islamabad and Rawalpindi

In Islamabad, Athal Chowk was closed for traffic, causing problems for citizens. Protests also broke out in Bhara Kahu and roads leading to Murree and Azad Kashmir from the federal capital were also blocked for traffic. 

The entry points of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also closed for traffic, leading to more problems for citizens of both countries. 

At the Laiquat Bagh Chowk in Rawalpindi, protesters pelted stones at buildings, causing fear and panic in the area. 

Reports of protests from Jhelum, Naushahro Feroze and Multan were also received. 

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, traffic remains jams in Jaranwala, Samundari, Chak Jhumra, among other towns. Similarly, citizens in Hyderabad's Latifabad are facing a massive traffic jam.

In Khuzdar, the flow of traffic at Quetta-Karachi Road has been affected as well.

Reacting to the development, Secretary Health Punjab Nabeel Awan said roads were blocked across Lahore, and as a result, there was a delay in medical supplies delivery to government hospitals.

Appealing to the protesters, he urged them to give way to vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders. "The delayed arrival of oxygen cylinders might cost a patient their life."

"Citizens should help the government in the urban roads open for traffic," he added.

