Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Australian comedian faces backlash for ridiculing Prince Philip

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

 Australian comedian Lewis Spears is facing backlash on social media from royal fans for ridiculing Prince Philip.

Spears said He didn't know that Prince Philip was dead when he joked about the Duke of Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old has been called out for joking that Prince Philip was "3000-yeard-old" during his recent performance.

According to the Comedian he was in the middle of a joke on Friday about Prince Philip when an audience member informed him that the royal had died at the age of 99. 


More From Entertainment:

Will Diana's brother attend Prince Philip's funeral?

Will Diana's brother attend Prince Philip's funeral?
Kanye West's sneakers likely to fetch more than $1 million

Kanye West's sneakers likely to fetch more than $1 million
Sarah Ferguson may not attend Prince Philip's funeral for this reason

Sarah Ferguson may not attend Prince Philip's funeral for this reason
Meghan Markle, Harry’s Prince Philip tribute bashed for ‘ignoring’ palace rule

Meghan Markle, Harry’s Prince Philip tribute bashed for ‘ignoring’ palace rule
Why didn't Eminem react to DMX's death?

Why didn't Eminem react to DMX's death?

How Kate Middleton honoured late Prince Philip in a photo

How Kate Middleton honoured late Prince Philip in a photo
Sources touch on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final days

Sources touch on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final days
BTS’s V dishes over the superpower he hopes to have: ‘I miss her’

BTS’s V dishes over the superpower he hopes to have: ‘I miss her’
Prince Philip’s anger over Harry, Meghan Markle interview unearthed

Prince Philip’s anger over Harry, Meghan Markle interview unearthed
Prince William may ditch military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral to fit in with Prince Harry

Prince William may ditch military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral to fit in with Prince Harry
Hailey Bieber addresses fears over ‘inappropriate’ paparazzi shots

Hailey Bieber addresses fears over ‘inappropriate’ paparazzi shots
Per Mare, Per Terram: Prince Harry pens touching note to late Prince Philip

Per Mare, Per Terram: Prince Harry pens touching note to late Prince Philip

Latest

view all