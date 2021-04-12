Australian comedian faces backlash for ridiculing Prince Philip

Australian comedian Lewis Spears is facing backlash on social media from royal fans for ridiculing Prince Philip.



Spears said He didn't know that Prince Philip was dead when he joked about the Duke of Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old has been called out for joking that Prince Philip was "3000-yeard-old" during his recent performance.

According to the Comedian he was in the middle of a joke on Friday about Prince Philip when an audience member informed him that the royal had died at the age of 99.



