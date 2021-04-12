Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi: Flights delayed as passengers fail to reach airport due to traffic jams, say sources

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

A file photo of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

  • Several passengers fail to reach Karachi airport due to traffic jams.
  • Private company's aeroplane boards after an hour's delay.
  • Staff of PIA's plane scheduled to fly was also unable to reach the airport.

KARACHI: Several passengers failed to reach the airport as a religious organisation's protests have spread across the metropolis, leading to massive traffic jams, sources said Monday.

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight, scheduled to fly from Karachi to Lahore, was also delayed as 40 passengers failed to reach the airport on time.

Meanwhile, a private company's plane took off for Lahore from Karachi after an hour's delay. 

The staff of PIA's plane schedule to fly to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, was also unable to reach the airport, sources added.

Related items

Karachi's II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, and their surrounding areas, including the road connecting Tower to the Governor House, was left jam-packed with vehicles due to the protest.

Orangi Town number 4, Baldia number 4, Hub River Road, Liaquatabad and Korangi were some of the other areas where long queues of vehicles could be seen on roads.

Police dispersed protesters from Star Gate to allow the flow of traffic to return to normal.

Due to the prolonged protest, long queues of vehicles have been formed at Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal. Reportedly, fuel in several cars has ended, leaving people travelling from offices to their house in a fix.

Meanwhile, traffic remains jammed at Mauripur Road, Korangi No2 1/2, Orangi No 4, North Karachi, Power House, Nagan Chowrangi, UP More, and other areas. 

More From Pakistan:

Sikh pilgrims from India reach Pakistan to participate in Baisakhi festival

Sikh pilgrims from India reach Pakistan to participate in Baisakhi festival
NAB randomly arrests suspects, takes more than a year to file references against them: SC

NAB randomly arrests suspects, takes more than a year to file references against them: SC
Karachi: Protest by religious party causes severe traffic jams in several areas

Karachi: Protest by religious party causes severe traffic jams in several areas
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 3 Kashmiris in Shopian

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 3 Kashmiris in Shopian
PDM does not need to apologise to anyone: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PDM does not need to apologise to anyone: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
PM Imran Khan urges UN to seize opportunity for developing global economy

PM Imran Khan urges UN to seize opportunity for developing global economy
Traffic jams, blockages worry citizens as religious party goes on nationwide protest

Traffic jams, blockages worry citizens as religious party goes on nationwide protest
Pakistani chef Zahra Khan makes it to 'Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe List'

Pakistani chef Zahra Khan makes it to 'Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe List'
Education ministry to be taken back from Saeed Ghani: sources

Education ministry to be taken back from Saeed Ghani: sources
Ramadan moon sighting: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow in Peshawar

Ramadan moon sighting: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow in Peshawar
PM Imran Khan has rejected hike in power tariff, says SAPM Tabish Gauhar

PM Imran Khan has rejected hike in power tariff, says SAPM Tabish Gauhar
Pakistan to receive 15 million coronavirus doses from COVAX: FM Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 15 million coronavirus doses from COVAX: FM Qureshi

Latest

view all