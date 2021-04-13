Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
Justin Timberlake overshadowed his ex Britney Spears and Madonna's VMAs performance with a plan

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Stylist Wayne Scot Lukas has revealed Timberlake planned Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction to overshadow his ex Britney Spears and Madonna 's performance at the VMAs.

The stylist, who was behind Janet Jackson‘s 2004 Super Bowl stage look, has claimed that Justin Timberlake purposely planned the now infamous Michael Jackson's sister 'wardrobe malfunction'.

She revealed that the 'Cry Me a River' singer wanted to create a moment as he remained successful to overshadow the kiss between his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera months before during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Justin Timberlake’s ex-manager asked Janet Jackson to forgive singer over his childish act that brought huge disgrace for him, Lukas recently said to Page Six.

Last year in February, Timberlake publicly apologized to both Jackson and Spears after the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary provoked a backlash. As he said: "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem."

