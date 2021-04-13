Countrywide road closures as religious party's protest enters second day

Traffic jams, blockages worry citizens as religious party's nationwide protest enters second day

In Punjab, the health dept worries over a shortage of oxygen tanks for coronavirus patients due to road closures

Countrywide protests by a major religious party entered its second day on Tuesday in different cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Multan, while the protests wrapped up in some areas.

In Punjab, paramilitary forces were called in to control the situation. Bhatta Chowk in Lahore and the Shanghai flyover are closed for traffic. Murree Road in Rawalpindi has not been opened yet after Monday's protest.

In Lahore, the traffic flow was disrupted in several areas such as Chohang and Multan road due to protests. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in the Yateem Khana Chowk area.

In Karachi, four areas have been closed for traffic.



According to the traffic police, roads are closed in Orangi Town No. 5, Baldia No 4, Stargate and Korangi No 2. Meanwhile, the protest near Tower Chowk, Jinnah Bridge and Hassan Square has ended.

During Monday's protests, several passengers failed to reach the airport.

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight, scheduled to fly from Karachi to Lahore, was also delayed as 40 passengers failed to reach the airport on time.

Meanwhile, a private company's plane took off for Lahore from Karachi after an hour's delay. The staff of PIA's plane schedule to fly to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, was also unable to reach the airport, sources added.

The traffic police have asked citizens to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Due to Monday's protests, the traffic system on the main highways of Karachi was destroyed. After 5pm, long queues of vehicles formed at Tower, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, Zainab market, Governor House, Sharae Faisal, Liaquatabad and other places.

Thousands of people were stranded for hours. Due to the protest near Stargate, the flow of traffic on both the inbound and outbound tracks of the airport was suspended which made it very difficult for passengers to reach the Karachi airport.

Due to traffic situation, the railways has given Sir Syed Express, Green Line Express and Khyber Mail a 2-minute stop at Drigh Road and Landhi so passengers going to the surrounding areas can reach their homes easily.

Shortage of oxygen tanks for coronavirus patients

In Lahore, there are fears of a shortage of oxygen tanks for coronavirus patients because of the traffic jams.

Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot had a day's supply of oxygen left, the Punjab health department said, adding that the situation could worsen if supply was not received today (Tuesday).

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid appealed to the protesters to give way to trucks with oxygen cylinders to save the lives of patients.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi



On Monday, Athal Chowk in Islamabad was closed for traffic, causing problems for citizens. Protests also broke out in Bhara Kahu, while roads leading to Murree and Azad Kashmir from the federal capital were also blocked for traffic.

The entry points of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also closed for traffic, leading to more problems for citizens of both cities.

The traffic at the Laiquat Bagh Chowk in Rawalpindi was severely affected. Earlier in the day, protesters pelted stones at buildings, causing fear and panic in the area.



Reports of protests from Jhelum, Naushahro Feroze and Multan were also received.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, traffic was jammed in Jaranwala, Samundari, Chak Jhumra, among other towns. Similarly, citizens in Hyderabad's Latifabad faced a massive traffic jam.

In Khuzdar, the flow of traffic at Quetta-Karachi Road had been affected as well.