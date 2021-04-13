Can't connect right now! retry
Zainab Abbas says she is 'honoured' to debut with Sky Sports

Pakistan's acclaimed cricket presenter Zainab Abbas is all set to make her debut with British sports channel Sky Sports this summer. She is the first Pakistani female presenter to achieve this accolade.

Abbas made the announcement on Twitter, saying that she is thrilled to embark on a new journey of her life. 

" Thrilled to share that I will be making my debut for @SkyCricket @SkySports this summer while working on the England vs Pakistan series followed by presenting at the all-new exciting tournament @thehundred - looking forward to working with a great team," the sports celebrity shared on Twitter.

Appearing on Geo Pakistan, Abbas shared that she was approached by Sky Sports for one of their league's called 'The hundred', in which the British channel wanted to include some global faces. 

"I was honoured to receive this opportunity. Apart from achieving a personal milestone, I see this as a chance to make my country proud on international grounds," Abbas remarked.

Touching upon her journey in a field that is mainly dominated by men usually, the sportscaster shared that it wasn't easy to make a place for herself, but passion and interest is what keeps her motivated and makes things easy.

She advised aspiring women who want to make a mark in this field to come prepared with strong research work rather than relying on looks only.

"There's a misperception that I see among people that it is easier to clinch on opportunities if you look a certain way. However, I believe that it doesn't sustain for a longer period of time if technical knowledge is not good enough," the sports anchor opined.

