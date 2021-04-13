Can't connect right now! retry
Coronavirus vaccination centres in Punjab will operate in two shifts during Ramadan

A senior citizen receives a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19, at a vaccination centre in Samanabad Sports Complex, Faislabad, on March 10, 2021. — Online/File
  • Vaccination centres in Punjab will operate in two shifts during Ramadan.
  • The first shift at vaccination centres will be from 10am to 4pm and the second from 9pm to 1am.
  • These timings will be followed across the province.

Punjab Health Department on Tuesday has said that coronavirus vaccination centres in the province will operate in two shifts during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, the first shift at coronavirus vaccination centres will be from 10am to 4pm and the second from 9pm to 1am.

These timings will be followed across the province.

The health department said the two shifts will begin on the first of Ramadan and the new working hours will apply to all vaccination centres across the province.

