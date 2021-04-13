Can't connect right now! retry
Nawazuddin Siddiqui advises young actors to carve their own niche in Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked young actors to not copy what superstars are doing 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui advised all young and aspiring artists to carve their own identity and not follow what superstars are doing as he believes they are mostly fake.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said if fresh talent will try to copy what big names of the industry are doing, they will not be successful in making a mark. 

"I would just like to say from my experience that you should not lose your originality. These superstars do fake acting, so don't get carried away with it. I want to see your original acting. If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you? If you show something good, something that is interesting and original, I would want to see that," Nawaz said in an interview with Times of India recently.

Talking about how times have changed with movies now opting for OTT platforms for release, Nawaz added, "In the beginning, it was because of cause and passion. Now, because of the lockdown and films not releasing in theatres, these big stars are coming to OTT. That is not a good thing. Now there are big OTT platforms that are taking these big stars. Why didn't these stars come before?" he questioned.

