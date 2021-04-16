Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Katy Perry calls out social media for ‘trashy’ messaging

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Katy Perry calls out social media for ‘trashy’ messaging

Singer songwriter Katy Perry finally gives her honest thoughts about ‘trashy’ social media and its blatant attempts to drag humanity into the pits of hell.

The singer got candid with Refinery29 and was quoted saying, “A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like. It’s hard because I’d rather not care about that and just live my life.”

“We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture—it’s not good for us as a society. I think it’s actually the decline of civilization if we’re going extreme about it.”

“We have to find a balance, and I’m trying to find my own personal balance with it because I’m just as much a victim as everybody else.”

