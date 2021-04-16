Pentagon says leaked footage of unidentified aerial objects real

The United States Department of Defense has confirmed that leaked footage of "unidentified aerial phenomena" from 2019 are real images of unexplained objects, CNN reported on Friday.



Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough told CNN that video as well as photos of triangular objects blinking in the sky were taken by Navy personnel.

Photos of other other flying objects: one spherical, one shaped like an "acorn" and another described as a "metallic blimp" were also taken by Navy personnel, she said.

"As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP," Gough said.

The Pentagon spokeswoman said these sightings have been added to an ongoing probe by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force, created in August with the aim of investigating UFOs observed by the military.

Although the photos and videos had been published last week by the Mystery Wire and Extraordinary Beliefs websites, they had been circulating online since last year, the CNN has noted.



Back in 2019, when the objects were seen, the Navy had said that there have been "a number of reports of unauthorised and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years".

According to CNN, last year, three videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" were released by the Pentagon. These videos had already been confirmed by the US Navy to be real.



US intelligence agencies have been asked to present any unclassified information about UAP's to Congress in June, CNN added.













