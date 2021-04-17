Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Punjab education minister details resumption plan for classes 9-12

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Punjab Education Minister Murd Raas. File photo

LAHORE: The Punjab government has said that the full strength of classes 9-12 will be called in on two days each week in the districts affected by the coronavirus pandemic so that SOPs are followed strictly.

Punjab Education Minister Murd Raas, in a statement on Saturday, shed light on the school reopening plan for higher classes.

“Entire Classes of 9,10,11,12 to be called on only Monday and Thursday. Since Classrooms of 1 through 8 will be empty, students can be spread over the whole school to follow SOPS,” the provincial minister said.

On Friday, Raas had announced the resumption of classes 9 to 12, days after the provincial governments had closed educational institutes in districts with a high coronavirus positivity ratio earlier this month.

The minister said classes will resume in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, TT Singh, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and DG Khan.

"Classes 1-8 in high-risk districts will begin studies after Eid-ul-Fitr," he added.

Classes will continue in all other districts across Punjab — as the government had only imposed restrictions on high-risk districts.

Examinations for classes 9-12, O, and A-Level will be conducted as per schedule, the education minister added.

