Saturday Apr 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Manish Malhotra isolates himself after testing Covid-19 positive

Famous Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated himself at home.

He took to social media and shared with the fans that he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Manish Malhotra said on Instagram with a positive sign: “I have tested positive for COVID 19.”

“I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

“Please stay safe & take care,” he concluded.

Wishes and prayers started pouring in for Manish’s speedy recovery from his fans and fellow industry stars.

